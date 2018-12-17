Abdullah says only Afghan government can broker peace deal

KABUL: Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said only the Afghan government has the carte blanche to broker a peace deal with the Taliban, amid a second round of talks between Taliban and the US in UAE.

At the first meeting of the advisory board for peace in Presidential Palace on Sunday, Abdullah asserted that no advancement in the peace process will be withheld from the Afghan people.

He asserted that government is the only institution authorized to conduct the negotiations.

Abdullah’s remarks come as the Taliban political leaders met the U.S. Special Advisor for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad in United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

The Taliban held another meeting on Monday with US officials in the United Arab Emirates involving Afghan, Saudi, and Emirati and Pakistani representatives in the latest attempt to bring a negotiated solution to Afghanistan’s grilling protracted conflict.

A delegation from Afghanistan travelled to the UAE, Deputy Spokesman of the Chief Executive Fraidon Khozon told Afghanistan Times.

Officials from the Afghanistan, United States, Pakistan and the UAE held meetings on Sunday ahead of the US-Taliban meeting.