Abdullah says ‘serious talks’ to be discussed over peace Saturday

AT News

KABUL: Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the reconciliation council says that the Afghan negotiating team is to start “serious talks” with their counterparts from Taliban group on Saturday on the peace.

Abdullah admitted on Wednesday that the talks take long time, but it would help a stable Afghanistan.

“We have a detailed agenda and so have the Taliban. They (Taliban) want to start negotiations with their interesting subjects and we want to start with the matters that are important for us. But the two sides aim peace,” Abdullah said.

However, he did not provide details on agenda, but said cease fire would be the main point of talks for Afghan team.

Abdullah said that demanding of cease fire should not be interpreted as Kabul’s weak point because it is to prevent bloodshed.

Taliban negotiators on Tuesday presented a list of 22 articles to the Afghan team as part of the agenda for the main talks, according to an Afghan team member who was speaking on condition of anonymity.

But Taliban rejected the report, with the militants’ political spokesman Naeem Wardak, calling it “a rumor”.

“Discussions on the procedure are still continuing and the final information will be shared,” he said.