Abdullah sent ministers’ list to Ghani: Sources

AT News

KABUL: Sources close to Abdullah Abdullah, head of the reconciliation council said that he had offered a list of cabinet members to President Ashraf Ghani.

Based on a political deal by Ghani and Abdullah, the latter got the chance to introduce people from his party for ministerial posts.

The source who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Friday that Masoud Andarabi was nominated as interior minister, Fazl Ahmad Manawi for ministry of justice, Anwarul Haq Ahadi for ministry of agriculture, Noor Rahman Akhlaqi for ministry of refuges and repatriates as well as Moheb Samim for ministry of tribes and frontiers in Abdullah’s list.

The list also includes Mostafa Mastoor for state ministry for peace, Masouma Khawari for ministry of telecommunications and information technology, Nesar Ahmad Ghoriani for ministry of commerce, Saadat Mansour Naderi for ministry of economy, Bashir Ahmad Tahyench for ministry of labor and social affairs, Kaneshka Turkistaani for ministry of higher education and Abbas Basir for ministry of transportation and civil aviation.

The parliament has welcomed Abdullah’s move, urging the government to introduce cabinet members for vote of confidence from lawmakers.

“We learned that Abdullah has shared his list of ministers to the president. We welcome this and call on the president to introduce his list of ministers to us and end the culture of acting ministers,” lawmaker Mirza Mohammad Katawazi said.

Ghani has earlier appointed some people as acting ministers.