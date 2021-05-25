Abdullah: Taliban have no more excuse to continue war

AT News

KABUL: Chairman of the high council for national reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah says that the Taliban have no “more excuse” to prolong war in Afghanistan.

Abdullah held a meeting with members of the government negotiating team on Tuesday, where he discussed the progress made in the peace negotiations as well as upcoming steps in regards.

The participants of the meeting accused the Taliban of being reluctant to reach a peace agreement. The Afghan negotiating team blamed the insurgents for not being prepared to discuss the controversial issues.

Abdullah also said that the United Nations and regional countries sought the ensuring of an enduring peace in Afghanistan.

The U.S. and International troops are exiting Afghanistan amid a high level of violence ragging across the country. The Taliban have been ramping up pressure on the Afghan government- with staging attacks on the security forces countrywide- to meet the group’s wishes on the negotiations table.

Fearing a possible deteriorating security situation after international troops pullout, the Australian government is intending to close its embassy in Kabul.

The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalamay Khalilzad said earlier that the international community would oppose if the Taliban sought military victory in Afghanistan.