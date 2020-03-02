Abdullah to appoint new governors

AT News

KABUL: In the midst of a tumultuous election crisis, the “Stability and Partnership” team, led by Abdullah Abdullah – claiming the victory of the Afghanistan presidential election who had warned to form an inclusive government – said that it would appoint four new provincial governors.

A top member of the team, Fazal Ahmad Manawi said no progress had made regarding election controversies since the US and Taliban peace deal. “Those who mediated from American and Afghan sides have gone,” he said, adding, “As Arg (Presidential Palace) is taking preparation for oath-taking ceremony, the chief executive office has re-planning its appointments.”

Another source privy to Abdullah, said the new governors would be appointed to northern Faryab, Takhar, Badakhshan and central Daikundi provinces.

After a long-delay in the announcement of presidential election results, the Independent Election Commission declared President Ashraf Ghani as the winner. However, Abdullah in a gathering flunked by his supporters, has opposed the IEC’s decision and warned of formation an inclusive government.

Meanwhile, Independent Directorate of Local Governance said that appointment of provincial governors by Abdullah is in contrast with the law and that only President is authorized to make such decision.

A spokesman for the presidential palace said, “The oath taking ceremony will be held on ninth of the March.”