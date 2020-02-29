Abdullah touts ‘historic moment’ in peace effort

AT News

KABUL: Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah welcomed the peace deal signed Saturday between representatives of the United States and Taliban as a “historic event”.

The deal was signed in Qatar after long negotiations.

He said in a statement that gaining a chance that could resolve current conflicts through negotiations was an important achievement and progress.

“The Afghan people are exhausted with the long and destructive war. We call for a just, lasting, dignified and nationwide peace as priority.”

Abdullah thanked the United States and regional states for facilitating and speeding up the peace negotiations and national reconciliation in Afghanistan, saying that peace was not achievable without honestly assistances and cooperation from the international community and regional countries.

The NATO chief and US secretary of defense in a visit to Kabul, vowed to continue fight against terrorism with the help of Afghan security forces.

Abdullah said that the peace deal was the first step to end war in Afghanistan as a decisive step to pave the ground the intra-Afghan talks and a durable cease fire.

He asked the Taliban to abandon war and prove they are also looking for a political resolve. “They need to accept Afghanistan’s facts and social changes. The country witnessed significant developments and achievements in the past two decades, so we are committed in maintain of these achievements. Our values including human rights, women’s rights, freedom of speech, civil society and governing system based on people’s decision are not dealt,” said Abdullah.