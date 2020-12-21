Abdullah visits Dushanbe on Afghan peace quest

AT News

KABUL: Abdullah Abdullah chairman of the reconciliation council is in Tajikistan’s capital city of Dushanbe where he met with Tajik officials discussing the ongoing peace efforts in Afghanistan.

Abdullah’s office said on Monday that he met Taher Zakerzadah, Tajikistan’s parliament speaker, discussing peace in Afghanistan, bilateral relations and the region’s support for the ongoing efforts to peace.

Abdullah was invited by Tajik officials for the visit and left Kabul for Dushanbe on Monday.

He is scheduled to meet Tajik President Imomali Rahmon, prime minister Qohir Rasoulzoda and foreign minister Sarojuddin Mehruddin.

The chairman of the reconciliation council had previously visited Iran, Pakistan, India and Qatar.