Abdullah wraps up visit to Tajikistan

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon reiterates his country’s full support for peace in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation has wrapped up a two-day official visit to Tajikistan, where he held talks in regards to the Afghan peace process with top authorities, including the President.

In a tweet, Dr. Abdullah thanked “Tajikistan President, Prime Minister, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Foreign Minister, and the people of Tajikistan for supporting the peace, and warm welcome and the generous hospitality.”

During meeting with Emomali Rahmon, Dr. Abdullah exchanged views on the Afghan peace process, intra-Afghan talks and the two countries bilateral relations.

“Underlining the mutual brotherly bonds between the two countries I thanked Rahmon for the continued support for the peace in Afghanistan. He reiterated his country’s full support for peace, and stated that peace and stability in Afghanistan is peace and stability in the region and beyond,” Abdullah said in a tweet.

He also met with Sirodjidin Muhriddin, the Foreign Minister of Republic of Tajikistan, and they exchanged views on the Afghan peace process, talks with Taliban and bilateral relations.

He thanked Tajikistan authorities for their continued support to Afghanistan and peace process.