Abdullah’s supporters stage demos in Faryab, Baghlan

AT News

KABUL: Hundreds of Abdullah Abdullah’s supporters staged rallies Sunday in the northwestern province of Faryab to protest the “electoral fraud”.

The protesters asked the independent election commission meet their requests and revoke the 300,000 votes that Abdullah (one of presidential candidates) claims are fake.

The protesters warned of expanding rallies if the election commission didn’t meet their demands over invalidating the polls Abdullah alleges are counterfeited.

They said that next time the protests would expand to every province.

Also scores of people in Baghlan province staged demonstration to support Abdullah for his stance.

Baghlan protesters also asked for invalidation of 300,000 votes.

On Friday, people in Kabul gathered at the gate of presidential palace to voice for Abdullah’s support.