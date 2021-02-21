Abdulrauf Yet to Release Despite 29 Crackdowns to Nab Kidnappers

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have carried out 29 crackdowns on various cites but failed to release Abdulrauf, a nine years old child from the kidnappers, officials said.

Abdulrauf was kidnapped about five months ago in PD4 of Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital city of northern Balkh province.

Head of the national directorate of security, Ahmad Zia Seraj told a press conference that 26 locations were investigated for the release of the child.

He promised that the security forces would make all-out efforts to release the child from the kidnappers. “It is a very complicated case,” he added. He said that a number of people were released from abductors by the Afghan security forces in the past week. “Three people were released from the kidnappers in Nangarhar province,” he added. Seraj said that a network of kidnappers was arrested in Kabul.

The kidnappers have asked for nearly two million dollars in ransom for the release of the child. Abdulrauf’s relatives earlier blocked the highways of some business ports in the north of Afghanistan.

President Ashraf Ghani earlier warned the security officials that they would be dismissed if they failed to release the child.