Absolutely want to avoid civilian casualties at all costs: Gen. Miller

AT News Report

KABUL: Afghan and Coalition leadership attended a security meeting in Herat province, in which General. Scoot Miller, Resolute Support Commander said that they absolutely want to avoid civilian casualties at all costs.

Major General Fazil Mohammad Jumbesh, 207th Corps Commander, Major General Aminullah Amarkhel, Provincial Chief of Police, Dr. Yasin Zia, Deputy Minister of Defense, Brigadier General Khoshal Sadat, Ministry of Interior Deputy Minister for Security, Abdul Matin Bek, Chairman of the Independent Directorate of Local Governance, and General Scott Miller, Resolute Support Commander met with Provincial Governor Abdul Rahimi.

In the security meeting, General Miller said: “we absolutely want to avoid civilian casualties at all costs. We demand precision in our operations and hold people accountable when that precision is not maintained. I do believe the will of the Afghan people is to reduce violence and it is the best way to reduce civilian casualties.”

He furthered; “Afghans should be proud of their security forces. You need to know that your police and soldiers are out there protecting the Afghan people and sometimes at great costs to themselves.”

General Miller also congratulated the great success of the Herat security forces and reaffirmed support to the Afghan people.

“The PCoP and his police are doing great work. The teamwork during this operation is what defeated the enemy. Thank you to all the units and the Corps Commander who coordinated this operation.” Rahimi discussed several development projects that are upcoming and under way that will improve the quality of life for Afghan people.

“Direct association between the Taliban and drug dealers, trafficking, taxing, extorting, selling- they use drugs to fund their operations,” Rahimi said.

MG Fazil Mohammad Jumbesh said the strength of our forces is the coordination across the provincial government, the “MoI and our forces.”

“We are consolidating our checkpoints into strong bases from where we can attack the enemy.” Brigadier General Khoshal Sadat: “the good leadership, coordination and strong soldiers are why your operations are successful.”

“The enemy is scared, they have lost their morals, they use lies and propaganda to deceive the people but your success exposes their lies,” he added.

Dr. Yasin Zia said, “I want to begin by praising the great Afghan National Army Territorial Forces here in Herat. They are strong and an important part of the security here.”

Rahimi continued, “it’s not about one single person, there is no individual, but the team is what makes us strong. The success is to the Herati people.”