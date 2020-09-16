Activists urge media access to Doha talks

AT News

KABUL: The committee for safety of journalists, a non-government entity active in supporting journalists’ rights, says that the government has disrupted access to information about the ongoing peace negotiations with the Taliban.

A number of journalists who have come back from Qatar, where they had gone to cover the intra-Afghan negotiations, said that the government hampers their works and discourages them to stay in the Persian Gulf’s Arab state to cover the talks.

The committee for safety of journalists, said Wednesday in a statement that access to information is the people’s basic right, calling on the government to provide the reporters with information opportunities without discrimination.

It said that information about the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations directly relates to the people’s fate and everyone wants to know what is going on.

Preventing journalists from getting information is against the constitution’s articles 34 and 50, according to the statement, that clarified the government should not impose restrictions to reporting.

The statement asked the reconciliation council to be cooperative with the journalists in reporting about the ongoing talks.