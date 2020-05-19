Addicted father sells baby daughter to survive

AT News

KABUL: An addicted father from the northern province of Takhar has sold his 7 year old daughter to survive.

Zuhra’s mother who has divorced from his husband has five children. She says her husband is a drug addict and that was the motive for her to get divorced. Dana Gul, a resident of Gharib Bacha in Taleghan city of Takhar province, says her husband had sold their daughter Zuhra for Afs 30,000. According to her, he had stolen her first and then sold her.

Abdul Ghani who had purchased the little Zuhra says he keeps her in his house because he has no children and did so out of compassion.

But, the government officials have returned Zuhra to her house. An official has said that the child should have been sent to the foster house.