Afghan air corridor exports decrease by 70pc

AT News

KABUL: The export of Afghan goods via air corridor has 70 percent decreases, according to the chamber of commerce. The chamber on Sunday called the reason of the decrease high quantity of the goods via air corridor that has been affected by flight cancels to Afghanistan.

Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the chamber of commerce, said that less than 900 tons of dried fruit and herbs were exported via air corridor in the past three months.

Javad Dabir, an official of the ministry of commerce, said that Corona virus pandemic was the only reason of the decrease as flight from and to Afghanistan limited.He said that land ports via Pakistan were also closed to Afghan traders.

Some traders believe that air corridors were not good options for their exports, calling on the government to seek land options.

Afghanistan has 12 ways in the east, west and south for exports to the neighboring countries and then to farther markets. The Chabahar port in Iran and the Lapis Lazuli way via Turkmenistan are the newest ways.

The first way connects Afghanistan to India via Iran, while the second road helps Afghan traders take their merchandise to Europe vial Azerbaijan and Turkey.