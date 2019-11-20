‘Afghan children feel unsafe outside home’

AT News Report

KABUL: Most of the Afghan Children feel feared and unsafe while going out of their homes on the way to schools, markets and public areas, especially when they get close to governmental buildings and checkpoints, showed a survey conducted by Save the Children International Organization.

Over 600 parents and 90 children from four provinces have been surveyed, where they expressed concerns about the fear and freak that their children face due to abducting and violence issues on the way to schools and public areas.

“Only 30 percent of children feel safe at school with girls feeling less safe than boys,” the organization added.

According to the survey, 62 percent of parents confessed that their children had witnessed the violence- 38 percent children have harmed themselves due to some issues- some of parents said their children struggling with several mental problems.

Spokesman for Save the Children, Mariam Attai has called on the war sides to protect children’s safety in the ongoing conflicts.

Children in Afghanistan face high risk and challenges. Poverty has pushed many children to engage in hard working, like, bakery, vendor and working in the workshops.

Moreover, the Education Ministry confirmed the blockage of 400 schools due to ongoing violence in Afghanistan. Earlier, some analyst has criticized the government for use of schools as the polling centers, saying that such acts would increase violence in the educational area.