Afghan Cricket team left for South Africa U-19 World Cup

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan U-19 National Cricket Team on Wednesday left Kabul to South Africa for U-19 World Cup preparation.

The team will be engaged in 15 days practice before to play their first match against the host country South Africa in group D on 17th January, Afghanistan Cricket Board Spokesman Farid Hotak told Afghanistan Times.

“The Afghan team will also face Canada and United Arab Emirates (UAE) respectively on 22nd and 24th,” the spokesman added.

The U-19 national cricket team has gone through intensive practice in different domestic and foreign training camps for the past six months to be ready for world cup, he added.