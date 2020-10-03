Afghan delegates hail progress in Taliban talks

AT News

KABUL: The delegation appointed by the government of Afghanistan to represent Afghanistan in the peace negotiations with the Taliban insurgents, express happiness with the ongoing talks, saying that the evaluated issues could be a “good base” for the next negotiations.

The first ever peace talks between Kabul and Taliban has had no progress since its beginning three weeks ago.

Fawzia Koofi, a member of the government’s team said Saturday that a number of issues were discussed in the talks held between contact groups and the two sides are assessing them.

She called it “good” in the negotiations, saying that it could be a good base for the future.

“The people are called not to be angry with thee extended talks. People want the result, and we are moving on a right path and just want some speed for the talks. I think all the issues expected to be discussed in the next six months, were discussed today and is a good foundation stone to guarantee the success of the next talks.”

Mohammad Naeem, Taliban’s political spokesman based in Qatar, also said that the insurgents are optimistic to the current process of talks.

Najia Anwari, spokeswoman for the state ministry for peace, said that the government team would continue sessions on finalizing of thee procedure.

Taliban insist on their February peace deal with the United States be the base of their talks to the government team, while the government of Afghanistan emphasizes on referral to the Jaafari religious jurisprudence beside the Hanafi one when meetings face problems.

Chairman of Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah said in his return from a three-day visit to Pakistan that some obstructions were lifted from the road to negotiations.