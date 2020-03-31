Afghan forces bust Taliban terror networks

AT News

KABUL: Operatives of the National Directorate of Security have foiled a Taliban’s subversive operations and arrested nine militants in preplans raids conducted in southern Helmand, central Wardak provinces as well as in Kabul, the capital city.

The NDS in a statement on Tuesday said that the militants planning to carry out attacks on Afghan security forces, people and public institutions.

The intelligence operatives have detained a Taliban network of nine members in Wardak, the statement added.

The intelligence forces have conducted a raid in Sorobi and Khak Jabar districts of capital Kabul, where a huge amount of weapons and ammunition were seized, the statement added.

According to the statement, the NDS have conducted raid on Mullah Anar Gul’s stronghold, a Taliban commander in Marja district of Helmand, where several types of weapons and ammunition were seized. “Over five Taliban’s sanctuaries have been destroyed,” the statement added.

The armed disputes between the Afghan government and Taliban have been increased after the Taliban have denied the reduction of violence. The US and Taliban signed a peace deal on February 29th to find a political solution for the endless Afghan war. But, the Afghan government and the Taliban have failed so far to sit on negotiating table to discuss the next steps to succeed the Afghan peace process and end the endless war that taking high tool on the civilians.