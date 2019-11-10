Afghan forces crushed Daesh militants in battlefield

AT News Report

KABUL: Addressing a gathering in the eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday, the acting minister of interior, Massoud Andarabi said the IS-K or so called Daesh terrorists group has been defeated in Afghanistan.

The IS-K a branch of the Daesh group has first emerged in the eastern parts of Afghanistan back in 2014. The group’s affiliated members have so far conducted several deadly terrorist attacks across the country, killing and wounding scores of civilians.

The acting minister said the Daesh affiliated members have been arrested and that the militants would be eliminated in the security forces’ operations.

He has hailed the residents for standing beside the security forces, saying that the people have proved that they do not let any foreign terrorist network to make footprint in the province.

Andarabi has pledged that the security forces would provide good security in the province to avoid the target killings and criminal acts.

This comes as some of the regional countries, especially Russia has repeatedly expressed concerns over the Daesh presence in Afghanistan and Pakistan, saying that tremendous efforts should be taken regarding courting the terrorists in the region.