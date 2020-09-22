Afghan forces fend off Taliban attack in Panjshir

AT News

KABUL: Afghan Security Forces in cooperation with the local residents have pushed back a Taliban attack in Unaba district of central Panshir province, officials said Tuesday.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Mansoor Unaba said that three militants were captured in the clash that occurred after a group of six-Taliban staged attack on a security checkpoint on Monday night in Faraj area of the district.

The clash, in which the local people supported the security forces, had lasted for a couple of hours, Unaba said, adding that militants entered to Panjshir from neighboring Kapisa province. A local resident was wounded in the clash.

This is second attack within two weeks but both times the militants faced a strong resistance by the local people and security forces.

Previously, a number of Taliban fighters stormed into Abshar district of Panjshir and took some local residents into their custody. However the hostages were freed after some hours of fighting between the militants and the security forces and the district wiped out of the Taliban as well.

The group had previously not staged any attack on any part of Panjshir in the last 19 years, but the insurgents are said to be seeking privilege throughout war-wagging in Afghanistan in the historic peace negotiations which are currently being discussed between the government and Taliban negotiation team in Qatari capital, Doha.