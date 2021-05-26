Afghan forces free 103 captives from Taliban prisons in separate raids

AT News

KABUL: Authorities in the ministry of defense said Wednesday that 62 people were freed from a Taliban prison in northern Baghlan province, a day after 41 hostages were freed from another Taliban prison in western Herat province.

The Afghan Commando Special Forces in the past two days raided two Taliban compounds that were used as jails, holding dozens members of the Afghan security forces and civilians.

The Commandos stormed to a Taliban prison in Nawrozak village of Baghlan Markazi district in Baghlan province on Tuesday night and released 62 hostages, including 36 security force members, the Ministry of Defense said Wednesday.

“The hostages were harshly tortured by the enemy,” the statement added.

Four Taliban insurgents, responsible for protecting the prison, were killed during the rescue operation, according to the statement.

A large amount of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, the statement underlined.

On Monday night, the Afghan security forces raided a Taliban prison in Marwah village of Pashtoon Zarghoon district of western Herat province and freed 41 people, including 19 members of the Afghan security forces that were being taken hostage by the Taliban.

The ministry of defense on Tuesday in a statement said that seven Taliban insurgents, who were responsible to guard the prison, were killed during the operation of the Afghan commandos.

The Afghan security forces have intensified attacking Taliban prisons across the country in the wake of ongoing foreign troop withdrawal. All the foreign troops will leave Afghanistan by September 11, and the Afghan security and defense officials assured the Afghans of all out efforts to keep at bay the insurgents groups.