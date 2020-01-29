Afghan forces freed their 62 comrades from Taliban jail

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan Army Commandos waged and operation and freed their 62 comrades from a Taliban prison in western Badghis province, official said on Wednesday.

“The commandos have raided a Taliban controlled jail in Bokan area of Balamurghab district, setting free 62 national security forces,” the Ministry of Defense said.

55 army soldiers, four commandos, two border policemen and one police officer were under custody of the Taliban group for a almost one year.

The Commandos had detained five Taliban militants and several others were killed and wounded during rescue operation, the ministry said in a statement.

The released forces recount atrocity committed against them by the Taliban group. According to them, the Taliban were beating them every night and did not provide them with medical facilitates to heal their wounds sustained before to be captured by the group.

Badghis, is one of the volatile provinces in Afghanistan, where Taliban militants has actively been operating and conducting subversive activities in different parts and districts across the province.