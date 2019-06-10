Afghan forces kill 12 Haqqani network commanders

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 43 insurgents, 12 commanders of Haqqani Terrorist Network among them, have been killed in separate operations carried out by National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives in southern Khost and eastern Nangarhar provinces, the spy agency said Monday in a statement.

The Special Forces Unit of NDS targeted the safe-haven of Haqqani Terrorist Network in Sabri district of Khost province, in which 12 commanders and group leaders of the notorious extremist group were killed, the statement added.

The killed rebels have been involved in several terrorist activities and were highly engaged in transferring weapons and ammunition to other terrorist groups, the statement furthered.

Another Haqqani insurgent received injuries and other three caught red-handed during operation, the statement added, saying some ammunition and weapons have also been confiscated.

Similarly, at least three Pakistani commanders of the Taliban and their 30 comrades were killed in eastern Nangarhar province, official confirmed Monday.

Provincial Governor Office said the NDS Special Forces struck the Taliban’s strongholds in Kodikhel area of Shirzad district on Sunday night, in which three Pakistani commanders and 30 Taliban militants were killed.

In addition to that another 14 Taliban fighters were wounded, the statement said, adding, Taliban’s provincial level communication center and two strongholds have also destroyed.

The terrorist group was well-known to Badri that since longtime was busy in destructive activities in the province.

furthermore, weapons, ammunitions, landmines, explosive materials, and three vehicles belonging to these terrorist group were destroyed during the attack.

It’s pertinent mentioning that this group had took shelter to a mosque to target security forces, but the mosque remained safe after operation concluded successfully.