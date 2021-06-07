Afghan forces kill 126 Taliban fighters in a series of nationwide ops

AT News

KABUL: Defense authorities say that the Afghan security forces have killed at least 126 Taliban insurgents in a series of military operations

conducted in different provinces across the country in the past 24 hours.

In addition to that another 79 Taliban insurgents received injuries, the ministry of defense said in a statement on Monday.

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the Afghan security forces conducted operations and counter attacks against Taliban militants in

Nangarhar, Khost Maidan Wardak, Logar, Paktia, Ghazni, Urozgan, Badghis, Herat, Ghor, Sar-e-Pul, Faryab, Baghlan, Kunduz and

Helmand provinces that killed 126 Taliban insurgents, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, 13 rounds of mines and IEDs that were planted by Taliban insurgents to target civilians and security forces were

also discovered and defused.

Huge amount of weapons and ammunition were destroyed, the statement added.