Afghan forces kill 16 Red Unit Taliban fighters in Nangarhar

AT News

KABUL: At least 16 fighters of the Taliban’s Red Unit, including five Pakistani terrorists were killed and six others wounded in a latest military sting of the Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province.

Afghan security forces engaged in a counter attack to tame Taliban fighters in Dobanid and Sher Lala Khil areas of Shirzad district, Nangarhar Press Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the operation, the Afghan security forces killed 16 fighters of the Taliban’s Red Unit, five Pakistani nationals among them. Another six Taliban insurgents were severely wounded in the attack.

“Two vehicles of the enemy were also destroyed,” the statement mentioned.

One member of the Afghan security forces embraced martyrdom and three others received injuries in the clash, according to the statement.