Afghan forces kill 25 Taliban rebels in Helmand, Nimroz

October 20, 2020

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed at least 25 Taliban militants in a counterattack after the militants attacked their checkpoints in Helmand and Nimroz provinces.

Another nine Taliban fighters were wounded in the attack.

Taliban planned to attack Afghan forces outposts in Helmand and Nimroz province, where they faced assault by Afghan security forces before offensive, the Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 25 Taliban insurgents were killed in two provinces.

