Afghan forces kill 37 Taliban rebels in Paktia

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed at least 37 Taliban insurgents in southern Paktia province days after Afghan government had ordered them to go to offensive from defense posture that they were since peace deal signed between US and the Taliban in Qatar on February.

68 other Taliban fighters were wounded during several crackdowns in the province, said interior ministry in a statement on Sunday.

These operations were conducted in Ahmad Abab, Zurmat, and Dand Pathan districts as well as in Gardiz City, according to the statement.

The Afghan Air Forces had also helped the ground forces in anti-Taliban operation, the statement added.

Afghan security forces are now in defensive position and had killed dozens of Taliban fighters and wounded hundred others in clashes in different districts of the provinces across the country.

The changed in military ground made after Afghan government accused Taliban for last Tuesday’s terrorist attacks in Kabul and Nangarhar provinces, in which hundreds of innocent people, including mothers and newborn babies, were killed and wounded.