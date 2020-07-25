Afghan forces kill 42 Taliban rebels in latest military stings

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have killed at least 42 Taliban insurgents during latest military stings in different provinces across the country. In addition to that, 31 others were wounded during these crackdowns, security officials said on Saturday.

A group of Taliban fighters planning to attack the national security and defense forces in Dwah Mandi and Sor Kelai area of Musa Khil district of southeastern Khost province. The assault had been thwarted by the Army forces with the help of aerial forces, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

These insurgents also had a plan to place bombs in the roadside to demolish the way connecting Khost center of Musa Khil district which was foiled by the security forces, it added.

According to the statement, the Afghan security forces killed 18 militants, including four commanders identified as Shamsullah, Qiamudin, Janatullah and Mohammad Rasoul. 11 other Taliban fighters were wounded during the raids, noted the statement.

Taliban attacks on the national security forces in Kim Bazaar in Marja district, Saidan and Malgir areas in Nahr-e-Seraj district of southern Helmand province were also foiled.

Eight Taliban insurgents were killed and four others wounded in the mentioned district, the ministry said.

Similarly, nine Taliban militants were killed and three others wounded after their subversive plan was intercepted by security forces in Baharak district of northern Takhar province, underlined statement.

On the other hand, seven Taliban militants were killed and 13 others wounded in a clash in Zawl district of Herat province.

The Taliban’s deputy shadow governor for Zawal district was also killed in the attack, the statement added.