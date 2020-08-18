Afghan forces kill Daesh chief justice “Abdullah Orakzai”

AT News

KABUL: National Directorate of Security (NDS) has announced the killing of Abdullah Orakzai, the chief justice of Islamic State (IS), known as Daesh terrorist group in an operation.

Orakzai was leading battles in Nazyan and Achin districts of Nangarhar province, NDS said in a statement on Tuesday. However, the date and place of the operation are not disclosed.

He was involved in different types of crimes, and also giving religious edicts to target civilians—beheading them and forcedly marrying their daughters, was his diktat.

The killed Abdullah Orakzai was the Deputy of Daesh former intelligence chief, Asadullah Orakzai, who, according to the NDS, was killed this month.

He was also behind recent complex attack on a prison in Jalalabad, the capital city of eastern Nangarhar province. NDS termed Abdullah Orakzai as the main planner of the attack with the technical support from the Taliban group.