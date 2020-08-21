Afghan forces kill over 100 Taliban fighters in different military stings

AT News

KABUL: Security and defense officials say that nearly 100 Taliban fighters were killed in clashes with army and police during the past 24 hours in different areas.

The 209 Shaheen and 217 Pamir military corps based in the northern provinces of Balkh and Kunduz respectively, said Friday that the insurgents sustained casualties in the provinces of Balkh, Faryab, Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pul and Kunduz.

They said that Taliban launched mass attacks on the army outposts, but forced to retreat after suffering casualties in Balkh and Kunduz.

“Taliban fighters launched widespread attacks and offensive plans against the national defense and security forces in these provinces. But they were driven back,” the Shahin military corps said in a statement.

It said that at least 52 militants were killed and another 26 injured in the provinces of Balkh, Faryab, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul.

Abdul Fattah Awqafi and Mullah Karim, two senior insurgent commanders were among the dead, according to the statement, which said the clashes happened in the district of Khwaja Sabzposh of Faryab, Sayyad and Sangcharak of Sar-e-Pul, Faizabad and Aqcha of Jawzjan and Sholgara of Balkh.

The statement added that several villages were retaken from Taliban and army service members seized Taliban’s weapons and other equipment.

The Pamir 217 military corps in Kunduz said that army forces killed 38 Taliban fighters including several of their commanders, injuring 16.

It said in a statement that Taliban had launched offensive attacks on the army outposts along the Kunduz-Khanabad highway since few past days.

The army soldiers also defused 12 landmines planted by the insurgents.

Taliban did not immediately comment.

In the south, the 205 Atal military corps said they killed 24 Taliban fighters in the districts of Charchino and Khas Uruzgan of the province of Uruzgan.

The military corps said that a great number of Taliban’s weaponries were seized, adding that no report from army casualties was received.