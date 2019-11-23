Home / Latest Updates / Afghan forces kill Taliban’s ‘Red Unit’ commander with his 24 fighters

November 23, 2019

AT News

KABUL: Taliban’s Red Unit Commander along with his 23 fighters was killed during an operation conducted by the Afghan security forces in northern Jawzjan province on Friday night, official said Saturday.

Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) conducted crackdown against terrorist in Aq-Chashma area of Darzab district in Jawzjan, in which Taliban’s Red Unit commander for Kohistanat district of Sar-e-Pul, Mawlawi Noor Mohammad along with his 23 fighters were killed in the area, Deputy Spokesman for Ministry of Defense, Fawad Aman said.

He said that the Taliban’s shadow district chief for Darzab district of Jawzjan, Mawlawi Rohullah and his 15 others were wounded during the operation.

