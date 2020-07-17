Home / Latest Updates / Afghan forces kill tens of Taliban fighters

admin July 17, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Tens of Taliban militants have been killed in clashes with the government forces in different provinces, military officials said.

The Shahin 209 military corps in the north, said in a statement on Friday that the militants were killed in counter-attacks launched by government forces via land and air in the provinces of Balkh, Faryab and Sar-e-Pol in the past 24 hours.

The statement said that another 32 militants were also in the counter-attacks. Four key commanders of the group were among the killed, according to the statement that did not identify them.

The statement added that 15 vehicles used by the Taliban and a large number of weapons and munitions were seized by the security forces.

It didn’t say about possible casualties of the security forces.

Taliban did not immediately comment on the statement.

