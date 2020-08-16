Afghan forces launch second drill along Durand Line

AT News

KABUL: Afghan security and defense forces began the second military maneuver along the zero-point in Durand Line near to Pakistan in a week, this time in the southern areas.

Officials in Kandahar province, where the drills are going on, said that it is launched in the Spin Boldak district close to the Durand Line.

Bahir Ahmadi, spokesman for Kandahar provincial governor, said Sunday that the army’s infantry, border guards and air force used different types of light and heavy weaponries to show their abilities.

He called the aim of the the maneuver to assure people of Spin Boldak to tell them that their soldiers are with them and do not forget their sacrifices.

Ahmadi said that senior military officials monitored the drill.

Javid Faisal, Spokesman of the National Security Council, wrote on Twitter that the maneuver was titled in the honor of those security forces who were killed by Pakistani soldiers in Spin Boldak some two weeks ago.

Yasin Zia, army chief said that security and defense forces enjoy high war and professional capacity.

The first military drill was launched this week in the Aryoub Zazai district of Paktia province as well as in Nangarhar’s district of Goshta.