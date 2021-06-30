Afghan forces oust militants from Shinwari district

AT News

KABUL: An important district earlier fallen to Taliban militants, was retaken by the government forces in Parwan province some one hour drive north of Kabul.

The government forces supported by the air force, launched a vast operation to suppress Taliban insurgents and to retake the districts of Shinwari and Seyah Gerd, provincial police chief Abdul Raouf Uruzgani said Wednesday.

“Our forces managed to retake Shinwari district early morning today and we are now in the district. We have inflicted heavy casualties on the enemy,” Uruzgani said.

He said that government forces are preparing to retake the adjacent district of Seyah Gerd, adding that 69 Taliban fighters were killed and nine wounded during the government operation.

Meanwhile, ministry of defense praised the public uprising forces for playing important role in retaking of the district.

Taliban captured the districts of Seyah Gerd and Shinwari of Parwan province last week.

Separately, officials in the strategic province of Balkh in the north say that Taliban attacked the Hairatan port. Hairatan is the very important border port with Uzbekistan.

The attack was defeated by government forces.

Adel Shah Adel, provincial police spokesman, said that also another Taliban attack on the Kaldar district was pushed back.

Traders are concerned about the situation in Hairatan border port, where they have invested millions of dollars.

They call on the government to drive Taliban far from the port.