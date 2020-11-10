Afghan forces pummel Taliban hideouts, killing 58 rebels

AT News

KABUL: At least 58 Taliban rebels were killed and 25 others were wounded in latest crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces in the last past 24 hours, defense ministry said Tuesday.

Around 37 Taliban rebels were killed and 20 others wounded after they were targeted by the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) in Gizab and Dehrawood districts of Urzgan provinces.

According to the statement, a large amount of their weapons and ammunition, and two strongholds were also destroyed in the operation.

Also 11 Taliban insurgents were killed and five others were wounded in retaliation after they attacked ANDSF positions in Siageerd district of Parwan province, the statement added.

The Afghan security forces also seized a large amount of weapons and ammunition in the area.

Similarly, 10 Taliban militants were killed in Nahre Saraj district of Helmand province. They were planning to attack ANDSF positions when they were targeted by the air forces.

Also, three IEDs which were placed by the Taliban in Chesht district of Herat were discovered and defused by ANA on Monday. By defusing the IEDs, the lives of tens of civilians were saved, the ministry added.