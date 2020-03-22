Home / Latest Updates / Afghan forces push back Taliban attack in Kunduz, killing 27 rebels

Afghan forces push back Taliban attack in Kunduz, killing 27 rebels

March 22, 2020

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have repelled Taliban attack in northern Kunduz province, and killed 27 Taliban fighters, said security officials on Sunday. 

The Taliban armed insurgents attacked parts of Khanabad and Dasht-e-Archi districts in Kunuz on Saturday night that pushed back in a defensive posture by Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF), said Ministry of Defense (MoD) Deputy Spokesman, Fawad Aman.

He said that 27 Taliban fighters were killed, and 19 others, including Qari Hafiz, a Taliban commander received injuries.

It is worth mentioning that last week Minister of Defense Asadullah Khalid said that security forces would be changing their position form defensive to aggressive as the Taliban have been continuing their attacks.

