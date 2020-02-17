Afghan forces pushed back Taliban attack in Kunduz

AT News

KABUL: Afghan security forces repelled Taliban attack in outskirt city of northern Kunduz province.

Taliban attack over army forces pushed back in Shora Khak area of Kunduz by army forces after reaching additional troops, said a statement issued by Ministry of Defense (MoD). The Afghan security forces were supporting by aerial forces, in which militants suffered heavy casualties, added the statement. Statement said that unfortunately five army forces were martyred and three others wounded in the attack. The Afghan security forces incurred heavy casualties to Taliban militants and has cleared different areas in Kunduz and clearance operation is going of strictly in the province, underlined the statement.