Afghan forces ready to defend country if Taliban quit peace talks

KABUL: The senior security officials assure that the national army and police would be fully prepared to defend the country.

National Security Advisor of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib said Saturday that Afghan forces are ready to defend the country if the Taliban militants do not resume peace negation.

Speaking at a press conference joint press conference, Mohib said that peace negotiation team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan was ready for the talks, but the Taliban are not ready for negation.

Mr. Mohib said that we are hopeful for a lasting peace in Afghanistan, but those, who think to collapse the system, so then we won’t let them to reach to this goal.

Our aim is reaching peace and the whole system is struggling to bring a real peace to Afghanistan, he added.

He stated that the Taliban do not want peace in Afghanistan; they want instability in the country.

Pointing to the Taliban recent warning over restarting violence, Mr. Mohib said that this group “never stopped war”, adding that “this winter we had more civilians and military casualties; even they targeted people including journalists and judges inside cities.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Defense Minister Shah Mahmood Miakhil said that Taliban did not accept ceasefire and reduction of violence as well as they are on the run form peace talks, so these all proves that the group is guilty.

Likewise, Minister of Interior Masoud Andarabi said that Taliban has no the capability to collapse any province.

Hinting to clashes in Kandahar, he said that Afghan forces suppress them in the province.

He said that peace is only the way for Taliban, if the group does not come to the dialogue; we are fully ready in all provinces to defend the country.