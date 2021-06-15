Afghan forces recapture Khanabad district

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Monday said that the Afghan forces recaptured Khanabad district in Northern Kunduz province and the Taliban insurgents after suffering casualty fled the area.Spokesman for MoD Ruhullah Ahmadzai confirmed recapturing of the district, saying that the Taliban militants fled the district after suffering heavy casualty.He said that clearance operations are going on in the district.Meanwhile, Spokesperson for 217 Pamir Military Corps, Abdul Hadi Nazari said that currently Afghan security forces have brought under control the police headquarter, district’s compound and the Bazaar in Khanabad district.Pro-government forces and local commanders backed Afghan forces and played a key role in recapturing Khanabad district, Kunduz provincial council member Khosh Mohammad Nasrat Yar told Etlaat Roz.The district had fallen to Taliban hands today at around 6:00am.A security source confirmed to Etlaat Roz that three security members were killed and three others wounded during Taliban attack over the district.This comes while the Taliban rebels have intensified attacks over several districts, where over 20 districts have fallen to Taliban hands in the past eight weeks. Beside the aforementioned districts some villages were also captured by Taliban.