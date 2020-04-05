Afghan forces repel ‘Zabul attack’, kill 16 rebels

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have pushed back a complex Taliban attack and killed at least 16 rebels in southern Zabul province, ministry of defense said on Monday.

The Taliban militants attacked the Afghan security forces outposts in Arghandab district, in which Afghan forces killed 16 rebels in retaliation, defense ministry spokesman, Fawad Aman said.

Three more Taliban rebels were wounded in the clash. “Taliban’s complex attack had repulsed.”

This is as the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the government of Afghanistan and Taliban to observe a cease fire at a time that the coronavirus is spreading in the country.

Gutteres said Saturday that while war is intensifying in Afghanistan, the country’s government forms a delegation to hold talks with the Taliban and the two sides (government and Taliban) are in technical contacts over the release of Taliban prisoners from government custody.

He called fully support for the cease fire in Afghanistan, saying that states like Cameroon, Central African Republic, Columbia, Libya, Myanmar, Philippines, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen had accepted an international demand for cease fire.

Gutteres asked all the war parties directly or indirectly to immediately stop armed conflicts so that governments can fight the coronavirus and get assured of easy access to humanitarian aid.