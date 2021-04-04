Afghan forces take back Darwaz area in Badakhshan’s Nasye district from Taliban after three years

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Defense on Sunday said that the Afghan security forces have freed an area in Darwaz area in Nasye district in northern Badakhshan province after three years under control of the Taliban.

The ministry in a statement said that the Afghan security forces supported by air forces carried out operations in Nasye, Shakai, Darwaz Bala of Kof Af and Arghistan districts of Badakhshan, in which Darwaza Mountain was cleared after three years under control of the Taliban.

According to the statement, the Darwaza Koh is like a square between Shakai, Darwaz Bala, Kof Af and Raghistan districts.

Also Afghan security forces cleared mountains of the Dolwakhka, Lalem- Kodin, Sarsghachha, Koh-Kajak and the Sabz Tapal areas from the Taliban, added the statement.

Another 40 terrorists, including three foreign fighters were killed and 30 others wounded during the raids.