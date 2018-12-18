Afghan-German woman held captive for 2 years rescued

KABUL: An Afghan-German woman has been rescued two years after she was abducted in Kabul and held captive ever since, authorities said Tuesday.

The Ministry of Interior said the police rescued the woman from Bagrami district in an intelligence operation. The kidnapper has also been arrested and is in police custody.

The woman told the police that she was tortured and beaten during her captivity in the hands of Najib.

The captive had been kidnapped by a friend of hers who had met her in Germany, Ministry of Interior said. The captor who has been identified as Najib is believed to have lured the victim to Kabul after meeting her in Germany.

The woman had been held captive for around 2 years and the kidnapper was constantly changing her location in different parts of Kabul.