Afghan Government Taking Last Breaths: Taliban

KABUL: Taliban militants have claimed that President Ashraf Ghani’s government is breathing last, accusing it of trying to sabotage the ongoing peace efforts.

The comments came in reaction to Ghani’s First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh who demanded execution of Taliban fighters held in government custody.

Ghani’s political opposition parties want him to step aside and hand the power to an interim administration.

“The Kabul administration is taking its last breaths and has already lost all of its trump cards,” Taliban said Tuesday in a statement.

Mr. Saleh has recently said that Taliban increase attacks since they think they enjoy impunity. He suggested the execution of Taliban prisoners.

“The government of Afghanistan that claims to be democratic has forgotten that based on its democracy, prisoners of war should not be executed because they have the rights from the aspect of this chaffy democracy,” Taliban’s statement said.The statement also blamed the government for targeted killings, saying Kabul tries to keep foreign forces by this trick so that they themselves remain in power and use more incomes of invasion.