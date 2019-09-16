Afghan governors demand resumption of US, Taliban negotiations

AT News Report

KABUL: The provincial governors’ association called for the resumption of the United States and Taliban negotiations.

Members of the association said Monday during a press conference that continuation of war is in benefit of nobody, and the US and Taliban negotiators should sit behind the table again.

The association is combined of the former provincial governors.

They also accused the government of not working for a national consensus for the peace talks.

The US cancelled negotiations with the Taliban some 10 days ago, after a suicide bomber killed 12 people including an American soldier in Kabul.

The former governors said that the government, Taliban and the United States should stop fighting and start peace talks.

They emphasized that war was not a solution and only wastes time and opportunity for peace.

The former governors’ request comes at a time that Taliban have intensified attacks on security forces in different provinces.