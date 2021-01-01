Afghan-Indian clerics denounce war, call for ceasefire

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan and Indian religious scholars condemned the ongoing war in Afghanistan as illegitimate and called for an immediate cease fire.

In a joint statement issued Friday, the clerics said: “The war and violence carried out by Taliban against the people and government of Afghanistan and destruction of civilian centers by Taliban are against all Islamic teachings, illegitimate and have no religious justification.”

The statement called on Taliban and the government of Afghanistan to accelerate efforts for peace in Afghanistan and use the existing opportunity.

It said that Afghanistan had achieved significant progresses in the past two decades in different sections, which need to be preserved.

The statement also called on the world clerics to announce support for the Afghan peace process and convince Taliban for a cease fire.

The Taliban did not immediately comment on the statement.

Violence is increasing in different parts of Afghanistan while Taliban negotiators are busy in talks with the Afghanistan team since September 12 to seek ways for a lasting peace.

The second round of talks is to begin on Tuesday after a three-week break.

Afghanistan says that the republic system and cease fire would be their priority in the next round of talks.

President Ghani said last week that continuing violence was not acceptable for him.