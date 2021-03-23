Afghan, Indian Officials Discuss Bilateral, Regional Cooperation

AT News

KABUL: Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Haneet Atmar, who is on a three-day visit to India, met with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and discussed enhanced bilateral and regional cooperation and achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Taking to twitter after the meeting, Mr. Atmar said that both sides had held discussions in political, security and economic spheres, while addressing common security challenges.

“Great to meet with Indian NSA, Ajit Doval, great discussion on our cooperation in political, security and economic spheres. We stressed the need for enhanced bilateral and regional cooperation and addressing common security challenges and achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan,” he added.

During his three day visit, Mr. Atmar will meet with Indian senior government officials on the Afghan peace process, upcoming regional forums on peace and development in Afghanistan, security and economic cooperation.

Afghanistan Foreign Ministry in a statement said that bilateral ties, regional and international consensus on Afghan peace, and cooperation in the fight against terrorism are issues to be discussed with Indian officials.