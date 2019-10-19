Afghan, international bodies condemn Nangarhar mosque attack

AT News Report

KABUL: The Ulema council, Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs and the Independent Afghanistan Human Rights Commission strongly condemned a terrorist attack targeted a mosque Friday in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

The deadly bombing attack took place at a mosque in Haska Mina district during the Friday prayers, where according to local officials, nearly 70 people were killed and 60 others wounded, all civilians.

A member of the Ulema council, Shahzada Shahid on Sunday said that such incidents were in contrast with the Sharia laws. “Such acts are not justifiable and this is an illegal action,” he added.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs called the attack in contrast with humanity and Islamic laws.

Meanwhile, Shukrullah Mashkoor, spokesman for the independent human rights commission, condemned the attack and called on the government to take serious steps regarding safety and security of citizens in the country.

“This event is in contrast with humanity, if it was carried out by a war side it would be considered as a war crime,” he said.

Moreover, the killing of scores of civilians in Nangarhar attack has been condemned by some of international organization as well.

US ambassador to Kabul, John Bass has condemned the attack and expressed his condolence to the victims and their families. “Killing worshippers assembled together in peace in unconscionable. All Afghans have the right to live and worship together in safety,” he said.

The NATO-led Resolute Support mission in a statement has condemned the attack, saying that the perpetrators of the attacks should be accountable.

Nobody claimed the reasonability for the attack.