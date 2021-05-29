Afghan, Iran officials discuss depending ties

AT News

KABUL: Deputy and Acting Foreign Minister, Mirwais Nab met with the Assistant Foreign Minister and General Director of Iran Foreign Ministry’s West Asia Department, Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi, the sides discussed several issues of mutual interests.

Welcoming Mr. Mousavi to Kabul, Mr. Nab highlighted the recent developments in the Afghan peace talks, security, and economic affairs, the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

Mr. Nab added that Iran’s continued support to the legitimate demands of the Afghan people and government in the peace process as well as Iran’s efforts in establishing regional consensus thereof was important.

Describing the goals of his visit to Kabul, Mr. Mousavi called the relations between Afghanistan and Iran historic and enduring. Emphasizing on the continuation of Iran’s support to the Afghan Peace Talks, a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, and the preservation of gains in last two decades are vital, he added.

The two sides also discussed and exchanged views on the significance of signing the Afghanistan-Iran comprehensive cooperation agreement, expanding bilateral relations, enhanced cooperation between the two countries in health, education, border, and consular spheres, and Iran’s role in ensuring peace in Afghanistan.