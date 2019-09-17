Afghan journalist bags Swedish Per Anger Prize

AT News Report

KABUL: Najwa Alimi, a female Afghan journalist will be awarded on October 17th with Per Anger Prize (a Swedish award for human rights) for her tremendous efforts over freedom and rights of women in Afghanistan.

25 years old Alimi, is famous for her brave and fearless work as a reporter at the Afghan TV channel called Zan TV.

She makes topics over social vulnerability, homelessness, drug addiction, and women’s rights, which are often avoided by other journalists.

Alimi and her friends run a book cafe and provide a safe circumstance for the young boys and girls, where they can study, and freely express their opinions and ideas.

“As a journalist, Alimi has been shot and threatened,” said Ingrid Lomfors, Director of the Living History Forum and chairman of the Per Anger Prize jury.

He added that Alimi’sworks encourage and give hope to the new generation of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Alimis said that women should be able to work in industries which are considered as a “taboo” for them.

“I found out that Journalism was the only way to reach women all around Afghanistan,” she said.

The annual Per Anger Prize is awarded for the humanitarian work and was established by the Swedish government in 2004 to honor the memory of Ambassador Per Anger.