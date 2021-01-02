Afghan journalists suffered targeted killings, self-censorship in 2020

Eight journalists and media workers were killed and 19 others received injuries in 112 incidents of violence against journalists across Afghanistan.

AT News

KABUL: The Center of Afghan Journalists registered 112 cases of violence against journalists in 2020. The cases include murders, injuries, physical violence, insults and disgraces, pressures and intimidation as well as attacks and destructive acts which has been considered unprecedented.

The Center said Saturday in a statement that eight media workers including presenters, reporters, cameramen, technicians and service members lost their lives in 2020 in different provinces.

Another 19 reporters and media workers were injured in criminal incidents and terrorist attacks in different provinces.

It said that 45 journalists were threatened, 11 physically attacked, six were detained, six kidnapped and four ones were attacked by armed men in the past 12 months.

According to the statement, Daesh terrorist group was charged for killing of two news anchors, one technician and one service member. Taliban were accused of killing of one reporter and one cameraman while unknown gunmen have been suspected of killing of two presenters.

Pro-government forces threatened 12 reporters, Taliban threatened 11, unknown gunmen threatened six and police threatened three reporters in 2020.